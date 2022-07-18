Peekamoose Sees Record Number of Visitors and Rescues This Year

A popular swimming hole in the Hudson Valley is seeing a record number of guests this summer season. Unfortunately, more people means more damage and danger to the environment and guests.

In May of 2022, the Department of Environmental Conservation announced that permits would be needed to visit Peekamoose Blue Hole in Sundown, New York. It wasn't the first park that introduced the permit system. Sam's Point in Minnewaska also added mandatory permits for visits this year.

However, even the permit system couldn't slow down the amount of foot traffic heading into Peekamoose. The DEC announced that this season has brought in a "record increase in the number of visitors" to places such as Peekamoose and Kaaterskill Clove.

Record numbers mean more rescue, trash and environmental damage too according to the DEC. The DEC wrote in a social media post on July 15th the following:

This season has seen a record increase in the number of visitors to popular areas such as the Peekamoose Blue Hole and Kaaterskill Clove, which has resulted in unsafe parking and hiking, as well as increased rescues, trash, and environmental damage. DEC reminds visitors to these and all public lands to safely and responsibly enjoy outdoor recreation without endangering public safety or negatively impacting natural resources.

To avoid any more public safety issues and environmental damage the DEC added a list of suggestions to help ease the pain at Peekamoose. For instance, the DEC offers a Trails Less Traveled list that is filled with hidden gems around the Hudson Valley and New York State.

The DEC's post also serves as a reminder that you must get a permit to visit Peekamoose 24 hours ahead of time. You can get your permit at NewYorkStateParks.ReserveAmerica.com.

Remember if you're hiking the Hudson Valley this summer, Leave No Trace! Bring out what you bring in.

