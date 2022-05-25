Peacock Series Seeking Hudson Valley Rock Fans

Do you know someone who looks like a typical heavy metal fan? A television series filming in the Hudson Valley has a job for them.

The Hudson Valley is home to some of the most passionate rock and roll fans in the world. Whether it's attending a concert or just jamming to tunes on the radio, no one rocks harder than the Hudson Valley. And that's great news for a television series that's currently seeking Hudson Valley rockers for an upcoming production.

Poker Face starring Natasha Lyonne, Benjaman Bratt, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Stephanie Hsu has been filming in and around the Hudson Valley. The television series is being helmed by Knives Out director, Rian Johnson and is being described as a modern-day Murder She Wrote, with different murders being solved by the show's characters each week.

Earlier this month, the Peacock series was casting for people to play characters at a barbecue restaurant. Roles as servers and diners were filled by locals who have been working on scenes in Walden since May 13. That episode is expected to wrap up filming on Thursday.

Now, another "murder" has taken place, and apparently, it has something to do with a rock concert. Poker Face has put out another casting call, this time looking for Hudson Valley extras to play rock fans.

The production is specifically looking for men and women in their twenties to fifties. They will be portraying "heavy metal/rock concert fans." It appears that those selected will be pretending to rock out at a local concert. The ad says that in order to apply for a role you "must be ok with atmospheric smoke in the scene."

The rock concert scenes will be filmed in Newburgh from May 31 to June 9. Those selected will also have to attend a costume fitting before the shooting starts. Standard vaccination and COVID testing requirements must also be met by those interested. More details on how to apply can be found here.

