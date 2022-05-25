Substantial Hyundai Recall Issued Over Exploding Seat Belt Parts

Double-check your Hyundai vehicle and make sure it's not on the recall list. It's a frustrating feeling when you hear that a car recall has been issued and your first instinct is to check and make sure that it's not your vehicle. We all know the process, once you find out if it's your vehicle you bring it to the dealer and the repair is done free of charge. Most of the time it's not a huge deal and gets taken care of pretty quickly. Hyundai did recently issue a statement that said they are recalling over 200,000 vehicles for a big issue.

What is the Hyundai recall about?

According to Consumer Reports, the recall involves seat belts and the seat belt pretension which uses a controlled explosive charge to tighten the belt if a crash occurs. The seat belt pretensioner can allegedly explode and send metal fragments toward those in the vehicle, yikes.

Which Hyundai vehicles are being recalled?

Hyundai Accent sedans that were manufactured from April 22, 2019 to May 22, 2022

Hyundai Elantra sedans that were manufactured from September 12-2020 to May 22, 2022

Hyundai Elantra Hybrid sedans that were manufactured from December 15 2020 to May 9, 2022

How will Hyundai fix the problem?

According to officials, the dealers will place a protective cap on the pretension part and that will help solve the issue. It seems like a quick and easy fix for the problem.

What to do if your vehicle has a problem?

Hyundai mentioned that they will be contacting vehicle owners by mail about the recall. Owners can also contact Hyundai at 855-371-9460 for more information.

