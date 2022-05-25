Filling Up Before Your Road Trip this Weekend? Skip the Hudson Valley

I thought I was hallucinating when I was in Brooklyn, NY earlier this week. Gas stations in New York City are relatively scarce, and their fuel prices are generally sky-high, so why was I seeing prices lower than those in the Hudson Valley?

Gas Prices in Brooklyn, NY

The Bolla gas station and convenience store in Williamsburg, Brooklyn was advertising their regular gasoline at $4.69 per gallon, way below the $4.84 per gallon at my local station in Newburgh, NY, and cheaper than several of my go-to stations in Marlboro, NY as well. Turns out, the cheapest gas in New York may not be where you'd expect.

Gas Prices in New York State

According to AAA, New York State's average gas price of $4.93 per gallon is roughly 30 cents more expensive per gallon than the national average, with the Northeast and Southeast parts of the state (including the Hudson Valley) having the highest prices. So if you're headed out of town on a Memorial Day road trip this weekend, where should you fill up if you're looking to save a few bucks?

Cheapest Gas in New York

If you can, go west. The further away you get from the coast in New York State, the cheaper the gas gets. That's also true if you're crossing state lines. New Jersey's state average gas price is currently $4.76 per gallon, with the cheapest fuel also in the western part of the state.

New York Gas Prices vs. National Average

Not that you'd be able to make it there on a single tank, but the farther away from either cost you travel, the cheaper the fuel gets. States in the literal middle of the country, like Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma all boast the lowest prices in the country. Maybe it has to do with a bigger supply of the famously cheaper E85 "flex fuel", which is still below $4 per-gallon.

