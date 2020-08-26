Peaches Linked to Salmonella Recalled at Three More HV Stores

The Food and Drug Administration has added three more stores that have locations in the Hudson Valley to the list of stores that may have peaches contaminated with Salmonella.

Last week the FDA announced that there was an investigation regarding an outbreak of Samonella Enteritidis linked to loose peaches and peaches that were packaged by the Prima Wawona brand. The brand has been linked to several stores throughout the Hudson Valley area.

Customers should dispose of those peaches if they were purchased on June 1 through August 19. One of the stores selling the brand of peaches on the recall list was Aldi but it was recently announced that Walmart, Target and Hannaford also carry peaches from Prima Wawona brand and were added to the recall list according to the FDA.

According to the CDC, people with Salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea and stomach cramps and the symptoms can occur between 6 hours and 6 days of infection.