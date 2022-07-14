PD: New York Man Made Terroristic Threats To Hudson Valley Cops

A Hudson Valley man is accused of making terroristic threats against police officers in the Hudson Valley.

Police allege an Ulster County man wanted to shoot police officers from Saugerties

On Friday, July 8th around 7:15 p.m., armed with an arrested warrant, the Saugerties Police Department arrested 26-year-old Masani A Gordon of Saugerties on the felony charge of making terroristic threats.

Saugerties, New York Man Accused Of Threatening To Shoot Police Officers in Ulster County, New York

Gordon was arrested following an investigation by the Saugerties Police Department Detective division into a threatening phone call that was placed to the Town of Saugerties Supervisor’s Office in June.

Gordon is accused of calling the Town of Saugerties Supervisor’s Office in June and threatening to shoot members of the Saugerties Police Department. Gordon reportedly called the office of Town Supervisor Fred Costello and made the threats last month before being arrested on Friday.

Ulster County, New York Man Sent To Jail With No Bail

Gordon was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and then arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court where Gordon was remanded to the Ulster County Jail with no bail.

