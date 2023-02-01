PD: Man Nearly Killed Inside Hudson Valley, New York Business
Carmel Police found a man bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds.
On Monday, police in Putnam County responded to a reported stabbing at a business.
Stabbing At Putnam County, New York Business
Around 10 p.m., the Carmel Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at a business in the 800 block of State Route 6.
Upon arrival, responding officers found a man outside the unnamed business bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds.
After entering the business, officers were able to quickly and safely identify the suspect who was taken into custody without further incident, police say.
No Threat To The Community
Police say there's no threat to the community.
"There is no threat to the community at this time. The investigation continues and updates may be released as appropriate," the Carmel Police Department said.
"Carmel Police Detectives determined an altercation had occurred inside the business, which resulted in the victim being stabbed in the chest and back. The victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital in critical, but stable condition," the Carmel Police Department stated.
Carmel, New York Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder
The suspect was charged with attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and is being held in custody awaiting arraignment.