Paul Rudd Needs ‘Spectacular’ People For His Hudson Valley Shop

Recently, the Ant-Man actor visited the Today Show and sat down with Jenna Bush to talk about Samuel's Sweet Shop. The actor famously owns the Rhinebeck candy store along with actor Dean Morgan and filmmaker Andy Ostroy. During the interview, Jenna Bush revealed that her children are frequent customers at the Hudson Valley shop that was recently voted the fifth-best candy store in the nation.

One of the reasons why Samuel's is such a great business is because of the people who run it. Anyone who's stopped by the store on Market Street can attest to the friendly smiles that greet you as you step inside the candy wonderland. The helpful staff keeps that "small town" feel alive at Samuel's, making the experience of shopping there almost as sweet as the candy they sell.

Brett Alan Brett Alan loading...

Unique Opportunities Available

If you've dreamed of teaming up with Paul Rudd but don't have the acting chops to join him on the big screen, perhaps you can get a position working with him at Samuel's. The Rhinebeck shop is seeking "bright, charismatic, hard-working folks with spectacular interpersonal skills" to join their team.

Right now Samuel's is hiring full and part-time employees for both seasonal and year-round positions. According to the listing, the shop offers flexible scheduling in what they call a "rewarding work environment." While experience isn't necessary, Samuel's owners say that a "sweet attitude" is required.

If you're interested in working for Paul Rudd and Jeffrey Dean Morgan you can simply stop in the Rhinebeck location, give them a call or email the shop for more information.⁠

Paul Rudd and Jeffrey Dean Moran Own a Hudson Valley Candy Store Let's go inside the Rhinebeck candy store owned by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Hilarie Burton Morgan and Paul Rudd.