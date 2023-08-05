Returned Home Safely: Omelet The Parakeet Found & Returned Home By Local Teen

If you are active in any of the local community social media groups, you'll see various postings for a lost pet, usually a cat that escaped out of an open door, or a dog that managed to get loose. Well last week the Hudson Valley followed along closely as posts began circulating about a lost bird named Omelet.

Omelet the Budgerigar Parakeet of Fishkill

The expression usually goes 'lucky duck' but in this case, we're going to go with lucky bird, because Omelet seems to be one lucky little fellow. Classified as a budgerigar parakeet, or budgie, he's been with his current family in Fishkill for about three years now.

The story of Omelet becoming part of the family is a unique one, as they were visiting with friends sitting out on the patio, and the bird was spotted sitting in a nearby tree, just starting almost as if he was waiting for everyone to notice him. According to his owner, Naomi Evanietz,

As soon as we made eye contact he flew over to us. My boyfriend reached down and he hopped right on his finger. For him to be so friendly we knew he must have been someone's pet. We searched for the owners for a month. In person and online. After no one had claimed him we decided to keep him. He had already bonded to us. Even the night we brought him home he slept in my lap, like he was so happy to be rescued and he felt safe with us. The rest is history.

Omelet talks, laughs, plays peek-a-boo and finger war, naps on his family members and follows them from room to room. Naomi even went so far as describing him as 'part bird, part puppy, part human.' About a year ago, Omelet's family decided to adopt a bird friend for him named Meeko. Both of the birds are clipped, by owner's choice, and have the ability to fly around the home, only going into their cages at night or when the family leaves the home.

Omelet Escapes Fishkill Home, Thursday July 27th

Naomi shared that their family welcomed a baby girl back in June, so they are adjusting to life with a newborn.

On the morning of July 27th, when heading into the house from a walk, the front door ended up open longer than the usual amount of time in order to get the baby in the door, and Omelet managed to fly out the door and find himself in the breezeway of the building, flying in a panic.

We all panicked. I had to hurry and get the stroller all the way in through the door, Jeremy had to wait so he could get around us and get outside to Omelet. And in the mixed of all the commotion, he lost sight of Omelet. Which was the worst bc we had no idea which direction out of the breezeway he went. We didn't have a designated area to start with. He could have flown anywhere. We immediately starting our search. Calling his name, playing budgie sounds, putting Meeko outside in the cage, and setting up another cage with food and water. From morning and night we searched, and walked and walked, and called for him.

As Naomi put it, searching for a bird without a starting place is like searching for a needle in a haystack, but they continued searching. Flyers were printed up, distributed in their neighborhood and surrounding ones, into local businesses. Nearby vet offices and pet stores were notified to be on the lookout for Omelet.

There were several posts in the lost pet groups, local mom groups, and community social media pages about Omelet, with several people reporting Omelet sightings in the days following his escape from the home.

Good Samaritan Helps Omelet Returns Home Safely, Monday July 31st

Naomi shared that Monday morning the family was asleep, and she was actually dreaming that Omelet found his way home when she was awoken by a knock on the door...

I asked [my boyfriend] Jeremy to get the door as I was slowly starting to get the baby when I heard a man at the door ask Jeremy if we were the people that lost the bird. Followed by "WE FOUND HIM" as Jeremy stepped out and shut the door. Next I heard Jeremy come back inside and all was quiet. As I walked out of the room he was holding a box and said guess what. I couldn't believe it. I needed to see him. My heart was racing. The box opened and there he was. My Ommi!!!

Naomi shared that Omelet didn't look well when he was returned, he could barely move. They set him up in a spare cage with food, water, treats and a cozy towel.

I checked my phone and I had a bunch of missed calls and texts and had a voicemail. It was on silent because I hate hearing the clicking when I'm texting but I always accidentally turn the ringer and notifications off. The young man (Michael, age 16/17 we think) had been trying to call me a bunch, he left a voicemail saying he thinks he found my bird and he is standing at the entrance of my complex, and friends sent me a screen shot of a woman who posted that she witnessed the rescue and thinks it may be my bird.

Naomi shared that Omelet slept most of the day, but seemed to be gaining his strength back and getting settled at home. They checked in with his aviary vet sending her photos and videos, and believe it or not, by Tuesday, he was completely back to himself playing, eating, drinking, flying round, chirping and snuggling.

Our family was lost with out him. Meeko is certainly happy he is back, and so are we. We are forever grateful to everyone who helped and to that young man.

Since his return home, Naomi and Jeremy have been in contact with Michael, the young man responsible for finding Omelet and returning him home. According to a bystander who witnessed it all, Michael saw a flyer in the village while walking home from the gym, found the bird by Panera and Starbucks, and managed to get him back to their condo complex, and back in the home safety.

People on the streets ask me about Omelet. People even from other towns. We really got the word out there, and it spread like wildfire!! We are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love, support, and efforts to bring him home from out Dutchess County Community, especially Fishkill. People say this should be on the news, some want to write book or story, and others think Omelet should have his own Instagram lol. He definitely made himself famous lol. I just cant believe he is really home. And as I write this all to you he is asleep, perched on top of my cell phone.

