Popular Hudson Valley Creature ‘Allegedly’ Brings Bad Luck

Are you superstitious? If yes, be on the lookout for these during your next walk. The warm weather has finally arrived in the Hudson Valley and that means everyone is out and about, especially when it comes to being outside. That means a lot of animals are out and there is one in particular you might see that has a bit of sorted meaning.

What's all the 'hoot' about?

There are some theories out there that suggest that owls can bring and represent bad luck. I actually have a few friends who strongly believe this and once removed all things in their home that had an owl on it.

What are the specific theories?

According to Georgia Wildlife, some theories from the Romans and Greeks believed witches would actually transform themselves into owls, very interesting. Others allegedly believe that owls can bring bad luck, even death and if you hear an owl hoot 3 times it's very unlucky. They also suggest that owls are reportedly the only creatures that can live with ghosts...yup GHOSTS. Okay, I'm going to go knock on wood for some good luck after reading all of that.

Send us a message on the station app if you have heard of any of these theories or know more about owls. Of course this should go without saying, if you see an owl don't hurt or harm them, this is all just information that gets you thinking.

