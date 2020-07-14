Over 110 Hudson Valley Businesses Reopen From COVID-19 Shutdown
Over 110 Hudson Valley stores and restaurants have finally welcomed back customers.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
On Monday officials from the Galleria at Crystal Run and Poughkeepsie Galleria announced both are now open for on-property retail, dining and eligible entertainment following Phase 4 guidance.
Both are operating under modified hours of operation, Monday – Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Some venues, including restaurants, may have different operating hours.
Food courts remain open but seating has been eliminated, officials say.
The following venues are open at the Galleria at Crystal Run:
- 110 Grill
- ABC Collection
- American Eagle
- Against All Odds
- As Seen on TV
- Bouton’s Hallmark
- C&C Unisex Salon
- Champs
- Charley’s Philly Steaks
- Children’s Place
- Cohen’s Fashion Optical
- Crystal Run Spa
- Custom T
- Dicks Sporting Goods
- DSW
- Eye to Eye Vision Center
- Five Below
- Finish Line
- Fuji Japanese Steakhouse
- Galleria Dental
- Gertrude Hawk
- ILY
- Jimmy Jazz
- Journeys
- Justice
- Lane Bryant
- Leggings NY
- Macy’s
- Master Wok
- Native Expressions
- Pandora
- Perfume World
- Phone Fix & Repair
- Peru Cuisine
- Pro Image
- Q Collection
- Q Zakka
- Relax Zone
- Sicilian Delight
- Subway
- Sweet Feelings Jewelry
- Sleep Number
- Target
- The Shoe Dept.
- The Threading Place
- Tranquility Nail & Spa
- Track 23
- Via Roma
- Zales
- Zumiez
The following venues are open at the Poughkeepsie Galleria:
- Against All Odds
- American Eagle
- Arctic Smash
- As Seen on TV
- Auntie Anne's Pretzels
- Banana Republic
- Best Buy
- Boost Mobile
- C&C Unisex
- Charlotte Russe
- Chic Boutique
- The Children's Place
- China Max
- Custom T's
- Dick's Sporting Goods
- DSW
- Finish Line
- Footlocker
- Forever 21
- Fragrance R Us
- Francesca's
- Giorgio’s Fine Jewelry
- Hallmark
- Hollister
- Hot Topic
- ILY
- JC Penney
- Jimmy Jazz
- Journey's
- Journey's Kidz
- Justice
- Kid's Footlocker
- LA 7
- Lane Bryant
- LensCrafters
- Lids
- Little Tokyo
- Macy's
- Mobile Couture
- Mobile Rescue
- MoMo Accessories
- Mr. Smoothie
- New York Deli
- Old Navy
- PacSun
- Pandora
- Pearle Vision
- Phone Fix & Repair
- Piercing Pagoda Plus
- Relax Zone
- Scotch Bonnet
- Sephora
- Sicilian Delight
- Star News
- Target
- Threading Place
- Time Square Watch Repair
- Tranquility Nail & Spa
- Travelling Buddha
- Verizon
- Via Roma Menswear
- Wetzel's Pretzels
- Zumiez
Last week mall officials released new guidelines for shoppers and employees.