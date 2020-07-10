Hudson Valley Malls To Open With Reduced Hours, New Rules

Hudson Valley mall officials confirmed malls will reopen today, but with reduced hours and many new restrictions.

On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced beginning Friday, July 10, malls can open in regions that have entered Phase 4 of reopening. All regions in New York State besides New York City are in Phase 4 of the four-step reopening process.

In order to reopen, malls across the state must first implement an enhanced Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning - or HVAC - filtration system and follow proper ventilation protocols, officials say.

After Cuomo's announcement, the CEO of the Pyramid Management Group Stephen J. Congel announced Pyramid Management Group malls in the Hudson Valley plan to reopen on Friday. Pyramid Management Group operates the Poughkeepsie Galleria, Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown and Palisades Mall in Rockland County.

New York officials released a number of new guidelines malls and customers must follow, including customers wearing masks.

The Poughkeepsie Galleria and Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown will open Friday for on-property retail, dining and eligible entertainment following the official New York Phase 4 guidance, officials say.

As part of its reopening, both malls will introduce significant changes to its safety and sanitizing policies and procedures, along with Healthy Shopper Guidelines with CDC recommendations everyone must follow prior to entering the property, officials say.

Both shopping centers are also operating under modified hours of operation. Both will be open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Some venues, including restaurants, may have different operating hours, officials say.

“Our preparations over the past three months have truly put the safety and well-being of our guests, tenants and employees first,” said , Pyramid Management Group Director of Corporate Communications Aiden McGuire said in a press release. “We are excited to welcome guests back safely and responsibly with enhancements to our safety and sanitizing policies and procedures, along with Healthy Shopper Guidelines all visitors must follow prior to visiting the property. Together, we can all do our part to put safety first.”

Guests will notice with a wide range of safety and sanitizing policies and procedures They include:

Face Mask Requirement: Everyone will be required to wear a face mask before entering, in accordance with New York State and CDC guidelines.

Social Distancing: All guests will be reminded to maintain social distancing and stay 6-feet apart with visual reminders placed throughout the center, along with new one-way directional signage to avoid contact with other guests.

Enhanced Cleaning and Sanitizing: Poughkeepsie Galleria has enhanced its cleaning and sanitizing of the common areas and numerous touch points, restrooms, seating areas, and food court. This includes using CDC-recommended disinfectants designated as effective against SARS-CoV-2 virus in accordance with or exceeding CDC sanitation guidelines.

Enhancements to Air Circulation and Filtration: Enhancements have been made to increase air circulation, air filtration and fresh air intake to bolster the quality of air within the center – all meeting New York State standards.

Proactive Touchless Disinfecting: Poughkeepsie Galleria’s cleaning team will be utilizing new electrostatic sprayers, leveraging the same technology used to clean hospital rooms to sanitize its center using an approved disinfectant recommended by the CDC.

Hand Sanitizer Stations: New hand sanitizer stations will be available at: Digital directories throughout the property Food court areas Elevators and escalators Throughout the common area

Curbside Pickup: Guests are encouraged to take advantage of our additional parking spaces at various center entrances designated for curbside pickup from your favorite brands.

Daily Health Screenings for employees, security personnel, housekeeping employees and all contractors returning.