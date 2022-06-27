Organizations Giving Out Fireworks Signs to Veterans With PTSD

While many of us love the thought of 4th of July fireworks, they can be a living nightmare for those who suffer from PTSD.

We've told you before that veteran groups have been frustrated by the lack of empathy from many people in the community when it comes to illegal fireworks displays. The groups have been trying to get local residents to realize how sudden, loud fireworks can routinely trigger flashbacks and strong reactions from those who served in the military.

While vets who suffer from PTSD can prepare for scheduled community fireworks displays, spontaneous fireworks coming from neighbors' backyards can be terrifying for some veterans. Sadly, even when confronted with this information many people say that it won't stop them from celebrating with illegal fireworks.

In order to help spread awareness of the issue, several national organizations are handing out free signs to military veterans to put on their lawns. The signs are aimed at educating neighbors about the effects their illegal fireworks celebration can have on those who fought for our freedom.

If you're a veteran or know one, you can check with your local veterans' groups to see if they have access to signs. There are also organizations online that will send you a free sign if you're a veteran or current military. Amazon and other stores also offer the purchase of signs.

Veteran advocacy groups suggest if you have a veteran in your neighborhood you should at least warn them ahead of time when your homemade show will be happening. This will give your neighbor time to mentally prepare or at least have the option of leaving their home while you set off your firecrackers.