Look Inside the $25 Million Astor-Delano Mansion for Sale in Dutchess County

Not only is the Hudson Valley home to some magnificent mansions, but the people who have owned them are pretty impressive as well. From Derek Jeter's lakeside castle to Eleanor Roosevelt's summer home, real estate listings in our area can look like a who's-who from a celebrity rolodex. The new $25 million listing in Rhinebeck is no different.

Compass Real Estate Compass Real Estate loading...

Astor-Delano Mansion in Dutchess County, NY

Before we get to why the history of this breathtaking home is so noteworthy, let's start with an impressive fact: the property is so large that it's actually located in two towns. The 16,000 square-foot mansion sits on a mind-boggling 260 acres that span the towns of both Rhinebeck and Red Hook, NY. That's almost twice the area of a full-size 18-hole golf course.

Compass Real Estate Compass Real Estate loading...

Massive Compound in Red Hook, NY

Perched on the shores of the Hudson River with views of the Kingston-Rhinecliff bridge, calling this property a compound would be an understatement. The 10 bedrooms, 18-foot ceilings, multiple kitchens, and hand-painted murals all add to the majesty. It's no wonder it was built by some of the most powerful families of the 1800s.

Compass Real Estate Compass Real Estate loading...

The Astors and Delanos in New York

Laura Astor and Franklin Hughes Delano oversaw construction in the 1850s. The Astors were an American institution (Astor Place and Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City, anyone?), and the same goes for the Delanos. Of course president Franklin Delano Roosevelt comes to mind, but the family can also be traced back to Ulysses S. Grant. Even Eleanor Roosevelt was said to have loved this Hudson Valley home.

Compass Real Estate Compass Real Estate loading...

On top of the impressive features already mentioned, this newly-restored mega-home also includes 16 fireplaces, mahogany floors, a tennis court, pool, and an elevator. Check out more stunning photos of the property below, and keep scrolling to see that castle owned by Derek Jeter mentioned earlier. It has a five-story tower, FIVE kitchens, and even its own lagoon.

$25 Million Astor-Delano Mansion for Sale Check out the massive riverside property in Dutchess County