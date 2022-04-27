Orange County Park Announces Dates for Farmers & Artisans Markets

Warm weather and summer are on the way, and that means it’s time to get outside. Whether it’s a walk, a hike, a festival, concert, or just walking around a farmers or flea market, it’s good to be outside and feel the warmth of the sun. And this year seems just a little more special because the last couple of years have been so iffy when it comes to gatherings. But, with the pandemic in the rear view mirror (hopefully), we can all feel comfortable getting back to our normal summer activities.

One outdoor activity everybody seems to enjoy is attending community gatherings. Especially outdoor markets. Not only are they a great place to shop, farmers markets are a great way to meet the other people in your community, hang with friends and check out some of the local flavors and products. And that’s just what you’ll be able to do in Washingtonville this summer.

Washingtonville Community Events has just announced the schedule for the 2022 FarmArt Markets at L Vern Allen Park on Ahern Blvd in Washingtonville. The FarmArt Markets are just what they sound like. Farmers and local artisans showing and selling their goods. But that’s not all. The markets also feature live Music, family friendly activities, and more.

This year’s FarmArt Markets will be held on Saturday, June 11 from 10AM - 3PM, Saturday, July 16 from 10AM - 3PM, Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10AM - 3PM, and Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10AM - 3PM. Rain dates will be the following Sunday for each market. For more information, or to find out about becoming a vendor, visit the Washingtonville Community Events website.

