Orange County NY Starts Hotline for People Needing Food and Help

Over the last few years, there have been more and more people realizing that they need just a little bit of help. What does it mean to need help? Well, there are probably as many definitions of that word as there are people that need it.

Orange County, New York has started a hotline that people can call when they need help. What kind of help will this hotline assist people with?

Get our free mobile app

What type of help or assistance can people get with this helpline in Orange County NY?

Cold home, freezing family, mother and son, Wrapped In Blanket Sitting Near Heater ChesiireCat loading...

Do you live in Orange County New York and need assistance? What kind of assistance do you need? The hotline that is now available to people who are residents of Orange County is super helpful if you are stuck. The hotline can help residents with their needs to get food, heat, utilities, transportation, as well as medical needs. Too good to be true?

How can people access this special hotline in Orange County NY?

139579418 KonstantinGushcha loading...

To access this special hotline, you can just call them. You do need to be a resident of Orange County. If you are, you can call their phone number, 800-832-1200. Services are not guaranteed, but you will not know if you are eligible if you don't call.

Did you ever watch OCC? Orange County Choppers TV show on TLC? Here is how you can look at the building that used to house their shop

TLC show 'American Chopper' Orange County Choppers Headquarters in Newburgh Abandoned & For Sale WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In 2003, a father-son business reality show hit the Discovery Channel. It was called American Chopper and it followed the custom motorcycle building business of the Teutul family out of Newburgh, NY. Paul Sr. owned the shop with sons Paul Jr and Mikey working in the business. There was a slew of cast and characters. The center of the show wasn't just the amazing custom motorcycles built for celebrities and others, it was the volatile relationship between Sr. and Jr. The show ran for 12 seasons before the two could no longer get along. It ended up in lawsuits and the two not talking for ten plus years. In the past few years, the business moved to Florida. This left the 61,000-square-foot headquarters for sale and abandoned. Take a look at what remains of Ocean County Choppers.

Designer Home Featured on TV For Sale in Orange County New York Property is being offered for sale in the Hudson Valley near Shawangunk Ridge which has two homes on the grounds designed by Cristy Lee McGeehan. The homes have been featured on TV. The Discovery Channel, HGTV, and others have featured this property where Hudson Valley historic homes meet modern stylish renovations with a whimsical twist to the past. Every inch of this classic property has been brought to life with the new design touch.

Check out these strong working dogs that are a part of the Orange County Sheriff's Department