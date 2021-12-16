Hurricane Ida Disaster Recovery Centers to Open in Orange County

Residents of the Hudson Valley continue to feel the effects and impact that Hurricane Ida brought to the area this past September.

Certain areas of the Hudson Valley were hit particularly hard by the storm, which brought flooding and severe damage to more than 1,200 New York homes, totaling more than $50 million in damages.

In October, Dutchess County residents were made aware of FEMA assistance that was being made available to them as a result of the storm.

Just this week, Orange County announced that FEMA will open several Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers across the county to assist local residents who were impacted by Hurricane Ida. The goal is for community members to get their disaster-related questions answered, provide assistance in uploading documents, and get referrals to federal and state agencies.

Beginning on Saturday December 18th, and running Sunday the 19th and Monday the 20th, Orange County residents can visit the Munger Cottage Senior Center on 19 Little League Drive in Cornwall to receive assistance with Ida related questions.

Additionally, the county wants to make residents aware of the fact that they do not have to visit a recovery center in person in order to apply for FEMA assistance. More information is available here, on the Disaster Assistance website, there's also a FEMA mobile app, or a helpline that is staffed with operators from 7AM until 11PM daily, at 800-621-3362.

For those who are uncertain about the services that FEMA provides, they were closely with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to provide low interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters and businesses. SBA may be an option for some applicants, while FEMA assistance will be an option for others. General information about FEMA assistance and relief efforts as a result of Ida can be found here.

Devastating Hudson Valley Flooding Photos Post Ida Images of the Hudson Valley, mostly under water, after Tropical Depression Ida