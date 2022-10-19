Orange County Firefighters Acknowledged With ‘Critical’ Grants

Yesterday I wrote about how the United States Department of Justice issued a $20 million dollar grant, which was to be distributed to all states and that states would then divvy up their respective portions of said grant money to police departments across their states.

Well in a completely unplanned turn of events, we have more good news in reference to first responders today. Actually, this is a little extra sweet news because it affects some of our very own local first responders.

Orange County Fire Services

It has been announced that through the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, Orange County Fire Services have been awarded two separate grants through two separate programs they operate. Orange County was awarded $149,980 through their Technical Rescue and Urban Search and Rescue Grant Program and $141,2000 through its Hazmat Regional Grant Program.

Where's the Money Going?

This money will be used to purchase equipment for the Orange County Technical Rescue Team. Approximately 100 firefighters both career and volunteer make up this team residing throughout the entire county. The team responds to a variety of different potential situations ranging from structural collapses to even assisting neighboring counties when needed.

The Mission

In response to these grants being awarded, Orange County Deputy Commissioner of Fire Services had a very simple statement...

The Orange County Technical Rescue Team mission is to respond to some of the most complex rescue situations imaginable...It is critical for the team to be outfitted with the proper specialized equipment and gear. This grant will help us accomplish that.

It's great to know that money like this will go to a dedicated group of individuals who more so than average people wish to make the most positive of impacts on their community. Personally, as an Orange County resident, this makes me feel even better having seen first hand how great the Orange County team is.

