OUCH! NY Hockey Proposal Goes Wrong…and Then Goes Viral

It's 2022, why are we still doing this?!

I know it can't be just me, but I find public proposals super embarrassing. Mostly because they usually go very wrong. And this is the perfect example.

Hockey fans were thrilled when the season started back up this fall. New York hockey fans have come out in droves to support their favorite team. One New York Islander fan was excited for the team's future and the future of his romantic life. So much so that he decided during the KISS CAM on Thursday night, October 13th, to remove his shirt and get down on one knee.

Public Hockey Proposal Goes Horribly Wrong

That's when things go horribly wrong.

With the crowd roaring behind him, his girlfriend puts her hands over her mouth in shock. And then, this is where I knew it wasn't going to end well, the woman squats down and starts whispering to the man.

Youtube Youtube loading...

You know she's saying something along the lines of "We talked about this, I'm not ready" or "Sir, we've only been dating for a few weeks!"Another angle shows the official cameraman turning away when things start heading south and the man looking shocked at the woman's answer. Take a look:

Youtube Youtube loading...

The cameraman turns the lights off and turns away. Not looking good for these 2. After that brief whisper the woman takes off up the stairs and the shirtless man sits down and takes a sip of beer. He might need something stronger after all that.

You can watch the full rejection below:

The gentleman must have tried to plan ahead because Islanders mascot Sparky the Dragon (who knew the Islanders mascot was a dragon?!) is behind the couple with a sign that says "She Said Yes, Yes Yes" and a bouquet of flowers.

Unfortunately, it was a no, no, no.

Have you ever witnessed a public proposal? Did it go horribly wrong or perfectly right?

