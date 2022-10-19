Newburgh Brewery to be Featured in Revolutionary VR Experience

Beer-tasting events are always so much fun. It's a great way to try new craft drinks, network and socialize, and take in a beautiful new environment. Imagine being able to get that full experience from the comfort of your own home.

Believe it or not, it is possible. There is a virtual reality event happening at the end of this month which will allow people to be transported to breweries around the Northeast, including one of the finest of the Hudson Valley.

Meet Virtually's "OktoberVest"

"OktoberVest" is a Virtual Reality brewery tour and guided tasting hosted by Meet Virtually. Meet Virtually is a digital experiential events agency accredited by the American Society of Travel Advisors that connects consumers and corporations with exclusive experiences around the world.

Meet Virtually "OktoberVest" Meet Virtually "OktoberVest" loading...

This event can be experienced from the comfort of your own home or office. The event coincides with National American Beer Day, October 27th, and its goal is to bring together leading brewers and experts to share and sample the latest brews in a live tasting.

There will be state-of-the-industry addresses from White Birch Brewing of New Hampshire, New England Brewing Company of Connecticut, and the Hudson Valley's very own Newburgh Brewing Company. Guests can enjoy a VR-guided tour of Newburgh Brewing Company led by the brewmasters themselves. Plus, there will be a panel discussion led by certified cicerone Hal Mooney of Your Beer Friend.

Meet Virtually "OktoberVest," Newburgh Brewing Company Meet Virtually "OktoberVest," Newburgh Brewing Company loading...

How Does "OktoberVest" Work?

You may be wondering, "If this is a virtual event, how do I get to taste anything?" Good question! Once you RSVP, you will receive your personalized "travel" kit with five beers for a live tasting and a VR headset for the brewery tour. Then, all you need to do is connect to the event with your phone or computer from a place with strong Wi-Fi. Below is the itinerary for the night:

6 pm - Guests Arrive, Welcome Toast by Newburgh Brewing Company

6:10 pm - Panel Discussion

6:25 pm - Beer Tastings

6:45 pm - Virtual Reality Brewery Tour

7 pm - Optional Netowrking / Breakouts

"OktoberVest" Registration

Tickets are limited for this event. You may register at this link provided. There is a social media giveaway for free tickets.

