Orange County Fair Speedway Welcomes Fans Back to the Grandstand

You know it's summer when they're racing in Middletown.

And you know we're finally seeing a light at the end of the tunnel when racing fans are being allowed in the grandstand.

Last year, the global pandemic put a damper on the racing season at the Orange County Fair Speedway, forcing fans to battle it out for limited tickets in the drive-in section or stream the races on their computers. With restrictions being lifted on many sporting events and gatherings starting in April, the OCFS has announced that they will be able to welcome fans back into the grandstand.

The first race of the season will be on April 3. The OC Oval Kickoff 40 will launch the season with a $4000 purse for Big Block Modified drivers. Because the race will be held before many drivers need to be back at their regular-season home tracks, there is expected to be a roster of some exciting talent entered in the race.

The OCFS announced that the grandstand will be open for the whole season.

Track management will still be taking extra precautions and limiting the amount of seating available to ensure proper social distance, but FANS ARE BACK IN THE GRANDSTAND FOR ‘21! Of course, the drive-in section will be back as it has every year since 1967 AND racing will continue to be livestreamed for out-of-area fans too!

Those who can't wait for April 3 can check out "Shake It Down Weekend" on March 27 and 28. The two days are set aside for open practice. Pit passes are available for $25 on either Saturday or Sunday. The 2021 schedule is available on the OCFS website.