Orange County Animal Shelter in Dire Need of Food, Here’s How You Can Help

Hudson Valley SPCA in New Windsor is in desperate need of food.

The Hudson Valley SPCA is the only No Kill facility in the Newburgh, New York area and the only source of Humane Law Enforcement in Orange County. Their work is funded solely by donations for supporters, as they do not get any funds from federal, state or local municipalities.

A posting in the public Facebook group New Windsor, NY News, and Events alerted us to the fact that the Hudson Valley SPCA- Orange County is in dire need of dog and cat food. The posting by Virginia Evans stated that they were literally out of food and they have over 70 dogs on the premises.

attachment-Virginia Evans SPCA post loading...

A lot of reaction came from the New Windsor Facebook group posting with many asking how they could help and offering their services. Upon looking into the situation and checking out the Hudson Valley SPCA- Orange County Facebook page, it was confirmed that in fact, there is a major food shortage at the shelter, and an emergency food donation event for HVSPCA has been set up for the upcoming weekend.

Get our free mobile app

Emergency Food Donation HVSPCA

This Saturday, April 29 an emergency food drive to help out the Hudson Valley SPCA will be held from Noon-2 pm at the shelter in New Windsor just off rt 207 just down from the Stewart Airport main entrance. Purina is the preferred brand, but all are asked to donate whatever they can and however much they can. Cash donations are also welcome. You can also donate at the Hudson Valley SPCA official website here.

Hudson Valley SPCA Hudson Valley SPCA loading...