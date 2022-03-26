Awesome Opportunity: Walk the Oldest Suspension Bridge in the Country

Sure, the Walkway Over the Hudson has set Guinness World Records, but did you know that the oldest suspension bridge in the entire country is just outside of the Hudson Valley? And you can walk it.

Google Maps The Pennsylvania side of the Roebling Bridge (Google Maps) loading...

History in Sullivan County, NY

One of the best parts of living in the Hudson Valley is the history that surrounds us every day. And if you grew up on the west side of the river like me, one of the points of pride was the D&H (Delaware & Hudson) Canal, that connected Pennsylvania coal mines with the Hudson River. That's where this bridge's history begins, connecting Minisink Ford, NY to Lackawaxen, PA.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The canal allowed the fuel to be transported to New York City and beyond. Not only did they accomplish an impressive feat of engineering for barge travel, but it also resulted in the construction of what was at the time, the longest suspension bridge in the world: Roebling’s Delaware Aqueduct, AKA the Roebling Bridge. While it's no longer the longest, it is now the oldest.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Setting Records on the Delaware River

The bridge started as an aqueduct and was designed by none other than John A. Roebling, whose most famous suspension bridge design is also still in use today: the Brooklyn Bridge. The aqueduct was converted to a bridge for people and vehicles after the closure of the canal in 1898, and it is still in use today.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Want to see it for yourself? The good news is not only can you drive across, but you can take your time on foot too, and make a day of it. More info on your visit HERE.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Can't get enough canal? Check out an awesome way to tour the Erie Canal below.

Don't Miss These 12 Fascinating Erie Canal Towns!