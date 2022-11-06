They’re Here: The Latest Changes to Newburgh Plaza

Many residents were caught off guard when the ShopRite on North Plank Rd in the town of Newburgh, NY announced its closure in 2021.

One of the oldest ShopRites in the Hudson Valley, it left Newburgh with one less grocery store and a virtually abandoned shopping center. It also left the town wondering what business would take its place. We finally have an answer, and construction is officially underway.

New Business in the Town of Newburgh, NY

Ocean State Job Lot was announced earlier in the year as the new owner of both the former ShopRite building as well as the entire plaza property. Recent photos (below) show the brand-new sign on the side of the former grocery store. Not everybody is pleased.

Reaction to Ocean State Job Lot in Newburgh, NY

"So disappointed," shared one Newburgh resident. "Like we need another discount store? Ugh! Trader Joe’s or Whole Foods would have been so much better!" said another. "Seriously? Was hoping for something a little nicer... At least people will have jobs," observed a struggling optimist.

Jobs at Ocean State Job Lot in Newburgh, NY

Ocean State Job Lot, described by one commenter as "an Odd Lot but a step up", carries items ranging from backyard pools and bed frames to bird food and puppy pads. The Newburgh store will be an addition to their three other Hudson Valley locations, and they're hiring! Interested applicants can get the process started here.

