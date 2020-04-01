OC Executive: Treat Everyone As if They Have Coronavirus

Officials say the best way to keep yourself and family safe from coronavirus is to assume everyone you see has the virus.

On Tuesday, Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus confirmed 1,560 positive coronavirus cases in Orange County and 20 deaths.

Neuhaus also offered strong words on how you can keep yourself safe from COVID-19.

"You should treat everybody you encounter as they are positive for the virus," Neuhaus said in his daily COVID-19 update. "So if you want to protect your family and whoever you are in quarantine with, stay home, stay home."

Orange County Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman said the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 continues to be to practice basic, common-sense personal hygiene. This includes washing your hands frequently and thoroughly, refraining from touching your face and avoiding unnecessary contact with others.