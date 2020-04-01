Hudson Valley Teacher Among 12 More Local COVID-19 Deaths

Twelve more Hudson Valley residents lost their lives to COVID-19.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Tuesday, Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus announced 8 more deaths from Orange County, bringing the county total to 20. Neuhaus didn't release more information about the residents who died from COVID-19.

Hudson Valley Post learned among the recent COVID-19 related deaths in Orange County is Susan Prokosch of Newburgh. The 72-year-old died on Monday. The retired Newburgh teacher was the Vice President of the Newburgh Board of Education, according to her obituary.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Aunt Sue. Smiling and vital right here in the center of our wonderful family. She took such pride in all of us, and we in her. May everyone in life be blessed with the unconditional love she provided all of us. May the current world situation make us all better people, and we should all model our lives after Aunt Sue. She put others before herself everyday, and she advocated for those that need it most," Gina Prokosch-Cook wrote on Facebook.

A fourth Dutchess County resident died after testing positive for the coronavirus. The 52-year-old man died Tuesday at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, Dutchess County Department of Behavioral & Community Health announced Tuesday evening.

Also on Tuesday, Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan confirmed two additional deaths related to COVID-19 in Ulster County. Ryan said both were males, a 49-year old from the town of New Paltz and a 55-year old from the town of Plattekill. Three Ulster County residents have now died from the virus.