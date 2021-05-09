NYS Will Give You $2,000 To Do This, But Should You?

Photo by Andrew Roberts on Unsplash

Are you like me? Thinking about whether or not an electric car (EV) is in my future, and by future, I mean in the next 10 years or so? My thoughts continue to will I be able to 'survive' on the number of miles between charges? Will there be enough charging stations where I find myself, should I decide to take it on a trip? Lastly, am I prepared for my electric bill to go up?

All of these are great questions and trust me, I keep looking at the cars, Tesla, VM, BMW, Chevy, Toyota and of course, MINI. Heck, there is even an all-electric Ford Mustang, which as a car enthusiast slightly baffles me that that is even possible. Where is the throaty engine roar that is synonymous with a Mustang? Unless they change the name of the car, I guess I will just have to get over that engine sound with that Brand.

Anyone, why am I thinking about this now? Because I am cheap. Ok, maybe frugal is a better word. I keep seeing the rebates that New York State (NYSERDA) is offering when you purchase an electric vehicle. I also keep seeing that the amount that they offer has been going down each year. So should I try to take advantage of that before they disappear?

If you are on the fence (like I am), all I can do is encourage you to look at the pros and cons for you. Like is the rebate worth it? Can you put a charging station at your house? Are you ready?

For more information about the DRIVE CLEAN NY program:

Charge NY initiative is offering electric car buyers the Drive Clean Rebate of up to $2,000 for new car purchases or leases. Combine that with a Federal Tax Credit of up to $7,500.

If you own an electric vehicle, feel free to share your thoughts with it. I would love to know how you use it, daily driver, longer trips? Do you have any problems finding a charging station when you need it?

electric vehicles, NYS Rebates, Tax Credits
Categories: Articles
