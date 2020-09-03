NYS Absentee Ballot Request Portal Now Available

Just when you thought that everything in 2020 was going to be cancelled or just tougher to do this year, New York State did something that is actually helpful. They created one website for you to visit to request your absentee ballot for the November elections.

The above link will ask you the county that you live in along with first and last name, date of birth and zip code. The information will be sent to your local board of elections to be verified, then you will be sent the absentee ballot in the mail.

As an option to the absentee voting, New York is also offering early voting. The early voting period is October 24,2020 - November 1, 2020.

If you are thinking about going with an absentee ballot, the board of elections will start mailing them out on September 18, 2020, so you are encouraged to request them sooner rather than later.

If you need to register to vote, click here.

If you need additional information, regarding any of the dates for voting in the 2020 elections, including how to be a poll worker, click here for the New York State site.

For more information on New York State Voting Laws, click here.