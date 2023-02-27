NYPD Involved In ‘Horrific’ Fatal Crash In Hudson Valley, New York

An NYPD officer was involved in a "horrific" fatal crash that killed a Hudson Valley man.

On Sunday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an investigation into a fatal accident on the Palisades Interstate Parkway.

New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash on Palisades Interstate Parkway In Rockland County, New York

On Sunday, Feb. 26, at approximately 3 a.m., New York State Police from the Haverstraw barracks responded to a single-vehicle crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in the town of Haverstraw.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2021 Hyundai was traveling northbound near exit 13, left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Orange County, New York Man Killed In Crash, NYPD Officer Injured

Investigation Into Fatal Crash On Palisades In Haverstraw, New York Continues

New York State Police continue to investigate the cause of the fatal accident. Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

"This is an ongoing investigation. Updates will be provided as soon as they are available. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the New York State Police at 845-344-5300," New York State Police stated in a press release.

