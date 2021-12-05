New York State Man Accused of Threatening Neighbor With Chainsaw

What sounds like a scene out of either Christmas Vacation, or maybe the latest low-budget horror flick, a man stands accused of threatening their neighbor with a chainsaw. And you thought some of your neighbors were nuts? According to New York State Police, this was not the first time they were called to this residence over the weekend. In fact, it was the fourth.

WKTV says that police were called to the home Sunday night and found the 59-year-old New York man with a chainsaw at his feet. There aren't too many details exactly how this whole neighborly skirmish started, though troopers ended up having to taser the suspect as they placed him under arrest. Police say the man is accused of threatening to kill his neighbor and also chainsawing the neighbor's vehicle.

Sources say the suspect is now facing a number of charges, including resisting arrest, though he was just issued an appearance ticket and released. Again, police say this was the fourth time in two days they were called to the area because of this one particular suspect.

Bail reform remains a topic of much controversy. Another recent case involves a New York state man who was arrested three times in just 36 hours. And according to the NY Post, the suspect even told the NYPD that he'd be out without bail because he "didn't have a record". The suspect's family claims the homeless man was diagnosed with schizophrenia years ago and never got the full treatment that he has needed. The Post says the suspect's crime spree began with him stealing a 12-pack of beer, and eventually saw him allegedly rob two separate women of their belongings on the subway.

