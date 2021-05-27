Nightclub, Dancing Finally Returns To Popular Hudson Valley Bar

For many, this is the news we've been waiting for. Hudson Valley residents will be able to stand and dance at one of the most popular bars in the region.

On Saturday, June 5, the nightclub is officially returning to Billy Joe's Ribworks in Newburgh. Fully vaccinated customers will be able to stand and dance at the Billy Joe's nightclub, officials told Hudson Valley Post.

Officials from Billy Joes tell Hudson Valley Post workers won't ask customers to prove their vaccination status.

Instead, it will be based on the "honor system," officials say.

The vaccinated section will be roped off so vaccinated customers can stand, dance and mingle with others who are vaccinated.

Unvaccinated customers are still welcome at Billy Joe's but they must remain seated, officials say.

Other businesses in the Hudson Valley are also bringing back events that were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Trivia night recently returned at the Newburgh Brewing Company.

The Newburgh Brewing Company and Billy Joe's recently teamed up for a new beer.

City Winery in Montgomery announced an "amazing" concert series lineup while Tuesday night Jazz Jam sessions are returning to Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse in Poughkeepsie.

Equilibrium Brewery in Middletown reopened the doors to its taproom this week after being closed for over 14 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

