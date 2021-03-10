Newburgh Brewery Needs Help Naming New Billy Joe’s Beer

Whoever comes up with the best name will receive prizes from the Newburgh Brewery and Billy Joe's Ribworks.

The Newburgh Brewing Company announced on Facebook they've created a new beer exclusively for Billy Joes Ribworks in Newburgh.

"Spring is right around the corner, warm days are ahead, so we wanted to brew them something that would be perfect for sitting outside on their big ole deck: a nice BELGIAN WIT!" the Newburgh Brewing Company wrote on Facebook. "Doesn’t get more local than a beer brewed right up the street!"

The unnamed Billy Joes Ribworks Belgian Wit beer is 5.0% ABV and is expected to debut in early April. The Newburgh brewery says the new beer is "the perfect warm weather, thirst-quenching beer."

The brewery needs your help to name the beer. To enter, CLICK HERE and write your name in the comment section of the Newburgh Brewing Company's post.

Officials from the Newburgh Brewing Company and Billy Joes Ribworks will meet at the end of this month to pick a winner. The winner "gets a whole bunch of goodies" from the Newburgh Brewing Company and Billy Joes Ribworks, officials say.

As of this writing, the Facebook post has 49 comments. Below are some of the top potential names, based on the number of likes:

At My Wit’s End

Getting Ribby Wit-It

Newburgh’s Belgian BJ

Newburgh NitWit

Turn Down the Volume Ale

