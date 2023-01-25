Newburgh, NY Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino Updates Hours Of Operation

The newest Hudson Valley casino is seeing a few minor changes since its opening last month.

The Newburgh Mall has been transformed into the brand new Resorts World Hudson Valley. Construction began in the summer of 2021 and moved along quickly. The newest entertainment attraction in the Hudson Valley opened its doors back on December 28th of 2022. For the last few weeks, Hudson Valley residents have been visiting in droves and cashing in big.

Hours of Operation Change at Resorts World Hudson Valley

However, if you're planning your next Resorts World Hudson Valley visit you may want to plan accordingly as the casino has just updated its hours of operation. On the Resorts World Hudson Valley Facebook Page they shared that starting January 20th, 2023, their hours will be changing. Here are the updated hours:

Monday through Sunday, 9 AM - 3 AM.

Resorts World Hudson Valley adds, "With this change, our bar hours will be from Noon - 2 AM."

You will now have more time to play one of the over 1,200 slots and electronic table games and enjoy delicious food and drinks while at the newest addition to Newburgh, New York.

To keep up to date with the latest updates to Resorts World Hudson Valley, check them out on social media. They even have a TikTok account!

@resortsworldhv The countdown is over! We’ll see you tomorrow, December 28, 10 AM at Resorts World Hudson Valley located in the Newburgh Mall ♬ Countdown - Official Sound Studio

Resorts World Hudson Valley (Newburgh) joins Resorts World Catskills (Monticello) as some of the top destinations added to the area over the last few years.

