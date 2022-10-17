CLOSED: Remaining Hudson Valley Sears Location Shutters

Although we've become accustomed to businesses closing their doors, both locally owned and major retailers, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, this one marks a significant closure in the Hudson Valley and even New York State. The remaining Sears location in the Hudson Valley has officially closed its doors.

Newburgh Mall Sears Location Officially Closes

On Sunday, October 16th, the remaining Hudson Valley location of a once booming department store (in a one-time very popular mall) closed its doors for good, signaling the closure of the remaining Sears location in both the Hudson Valley, and New York State. The Newburgh Mall Sears location closure comes as the area prepares to open the doors to Resorts World Newburgh, just down the hall.

Although there are still Sears 'stores' in the state, they aren't full-service retail, but rather 'Sears Hometown' locations that specialize in appliances or tools.

Heather Ballard, one of the admins for the Hudson Valley in Pictures Facebook group, took some time to visit the Newburgh Mall Sears location on closing day, capturing some sad photos of an empty store that at one time was filled with shoppers and products. At the time of her visit, the only things that remained in the structure were empty racks and displays.

On closing day, a Sears employee shared with Ballard that the location would soon be home to an arcade. Ballard shared the following sentiments regarding the closure:

I still have an old Christmas sears catalog. We have shopped here since the late 1990s, furnishing our home with their craftsman tools, bath towels, and even got our bed mattress last year. It is what it is, still so sad to see this today.

Sears Department Store Hudson Valley History Lesson

The Hudson Valley was booming with Sears store locations, but over the past several years, one by one, they closed their doors.

The Galleria at Crystal Run Sears closed for business in 2017, with the Hudson Valley Mall in Kingston location following suit the next year. Amid the initial wave of COVID in 2020, the Poughkeepsie Galleria Sears location announced its plans to close, and now the Newburgh Mall closure marks the end of a long tenure for the department store in the Hudson Valley.

Prior to moving into the Newburgh Mall when the mall officially opened in 1980, Sears operated for a number of years on Broadway in the city of Newburgh.

Do you remember other Hudson Valley department stores that are no longer around, what about these classics?

