Newburgh Equitation Rider Wins National Championship

It is always great to watch someone you know achieve amazing things. Working for various horse shows in the Hudson Valley over the past few decades I have been able to watch young horse enthusiasts turn in to accomplished riders. One such rider is Madison Rauschenbauch. I have been watching Madison ride since her short stirrup days and now she is an International Rider winning championships.

This past weekend Madison competed at the Capital Challenge Horse Show which was held at the World Equestrian Center in Wilmington, Ohio where she rode away with the championship. Madison and her Family live in Newburgh but her horse world takes her across the country and last year she even competed for American in China. This past Sunday she earned a national championship, the Palm Beach International Academy (PBIA) North American Junior Equitation Championship.

Madison bested 100 other riders from all over the United States to win the PBIA North American Junior Championship. The Capital Challenge in a press release referred to the three days of equitation competition, which saw a total of 250 rider, as the show's Equitation Weekend presented by their sponsor BigEq.com. The Palm Beach International Academy (PBIA) North American Junior Equitation class had 100 entries.

In most equitation classes their are multiple rounds of competition. Sunday's PBIA was no different. The first round had the 100 riders, then the field was reduced to the top 20 riders who returns for the second round in reverse order. Ken Krome gets credit for the course design that Madison and Iwan competed over for their win. Madison and Iwan returned with the highest score after round one, an outstanding 89.33. She and Iwan finished with a final round score of 91.33, which left them with an over all total of 180.66 and the well deserved championship.

Congratulations to Madison and Iwan. At only 17 years of age Madison is sure to have many more successes as a rider. She has natural talent that runs in the family, her mother Monica is also an accomplished rider.