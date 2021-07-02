New York’s “Fun Level” is Among the Top in the Country

Anna BizoÃÂÃÂÃÂ¢ÃÂÃÂ¦?

Summer is here and everybody is ready to celebrate with a lockdown-free summer and luckily we apparently live in one of the most fun states in the country.

Everybody has their own definition of what's considered fun, and it can vary from state to state. There are certain states where fun is not just an option but also a way of life. These states offer such a variety of activities that everyone will be able to find something that excites them. It turns out that New York is one of these states.

A recent study was conducted to determine the most fun states in the country. For this study, pure enjoyment was kept in mind. To figure out where all the fun was taking place, the 50 states were compared across 26 key indicators of a fun time that won’t break the bank. They range from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to casinos per capita.

According to this study, New York was ranked as the third most fun state in the country. we do have a lot of fun things to do here, especially here in the Hudson Valley. What led to New York getting ranked so high on this study? Let's explore.

Fun in New York:

1 st – Restaurants per Capita

– Restaurants per Capita 1 st – Movie Theaters per Capita

– Movie Theaters per Capita 4 th – Golf Courses & Country Clubs per Capita

– Golf Courses & Country Clubs per Capita 7 th – Amusement Parks per Capita

– Amusement Parks per Capita 1 st – Performing-Arts Theaters per Capita

– Performing-Arts Theaters per Capita 1 st – Fitness Centers per Capita

– Fitness Centers per Capita 18 th – Casinos per Capita

– Casinos per Capita 21st – Variety of Arts, Entertainment & Recreation Establishments

I guess we are pretty fun after all.

