New Yorkers Fleeing State More Than Most of America
New Yorkers keep fleeing the Empire State at record numbers.
New data shows more New Yorkers are leaving the Empire State than most of America.
According to U-Haul's Growth Index, New York State is the 47th fastest-growing state.
New York State Ranks In Bottom Five
U-Haul reports that the top five states people are moving out of are California, Illinois, New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts.
New York State also ranked 47th out of 50 last year.
"States are ranked by their net gain (or loss) of U-Haul customers who rented a one-way truck, trailer or U-Box® portable moving container in one state and dropped off their equipment in another state," U-Haul tells Hudson Valley Post.
Where Out-Of-Staters Are Moving To New York
U-Haul also provided Hudson Valley Post with the top hometowns in New York that added residents from other states. They include:
Astoria,
Ballston Lake,
Bensonhurst,
Bushwick,
Cooperstown,
East New York,
Farmington,
Glendale,
Greenpoint,
Henrietta,
Ithaca,
Long Island City,
Manhattan,
New York City,
Niagara Falls,
Oneonta,
Poughkeepsie,
Queensbury,
Rockville Centre,
Saratoga Springs,
Schenectady,
Smithtown,
West Babylon,
West Hempstead,
Williamsburg,
Yonkers.
Top 5 States Gained Out-Of-Towners
The newly released data shows that once again, more people moved to Texas than any other state last year.
The Lone Star State was followed by Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee and South Carolina.
