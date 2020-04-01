New Yorkers Are Urged To Not Travel Within The State

New York residents are under a stay-at-home order and some in the Hudson Valley reported being pulled over for driving.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the New York State on Pause executive order on March 20. The order stated 100 percent of non-essential businesses must have its workforce work from home.

Cuomo also told everyone to stay indoors as much as possible.

"Non-essential gatherings of people of any size are canceled or postponed at this time," Cuomo said.

According to Cuomo's "10-point NYS on PAUSE plan," any concentration of individuals outside their home must be limited to workers providing essential services and social distancing should be practiced. According to Forbes, this means all New Yorkers are under a stay-at-home order.

Forbes also reported the stay-at-home order made the CDC's Travel Advisory for New York redundant. Cuomo said on Sunday he agrees with the advisory because it affirms what New York is already doing

A few readers in Orange County, who work for essential businesses, have told us they have recently been pulled over driving home from work at night. A spokesperson from the Orange County Executive's Office told us there isn't a curfew in Orange County, but "the Governor has put a ban on non-essential travel."

On Monday, during a COVID-19 briefing, Cuomo was annoyed that many New Yorkers aren't following his mandate to stay at home.

"We still have too many places with too much density. If you are a non-essential worker stay at home. If you leave the house, you are exposing yourself to danger. If you leave the house, you are exposing others to danger," Cuomo said.

Cuomo stressed New Yorkers must follow the "New York State on Pause" mandate and practice social distancing.

A New York State Police spokesperson told Hudson Valley Post, State Police have no plans to stop "someone for suspicion of being 'nonessential.'"