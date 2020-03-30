No New York Quarantine, CDC Issues Travel Advisory For Tri-State

Instead of placing all of New York State in quarantine, President Trump announced the CDC issued a travel advisory.

On Saturday, President Trump confirmed he was thinking of placing all of New York State in quarantine as the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York continue to soar.

"I am giving consideration to a QUARANTINE of developing “hot spots”, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. A decision will be made, one way or another, shortly." Trump later tweeted.

On Saturday, Trump said a quarantine isn't necessary and instead the CDC issued a travel advisory for the Tri-State area.

"On the recommendation of the White House CoronaVirus Task Force, and upon consultation with the Governor’s of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, I have asked the CDC to issue a strong Travel Advisory, to be administered by the Governors, in consultation with the Federal Government. A quarantine will not be necessary," Trump tweeted.

The advisory recommends everyone in the three states to not travel within the U.S. for the next 14-days "effective immediately." Those who work in "essential" activities are exempt.

"Due to extensive community transmission of COVID -19 in the area, CDC urges residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days effective immediately. This Domestic Travel Advisory does not apply to employees of critical infrastructure industries, including but not limited to trucking, public health professionals, financial services, and food supply. These employees of critical infrastructure, as defined by the Department of Homeland Security have a special responsibility to maintain normal work schedules. The Governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut will have full discretion to implement this Domestic Travel Advisory," the CDC wrote on its travel advisory.