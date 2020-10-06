New York Times Drops Tinder Analogy When Hyping Up New Paltz

A recent article in the New York times extolls the Hudson Valley's own New Paltz and used a Tinder analogy to hype up the town. Stating 'If New Paltz were a Tinder profile, a lot of people would be swiping right'.

Its true, interest in the Ulster County town has increased as it has all across the Hudson Valley. According to the New York Times, some home prices have increased as much as 30%. Much of this can be attributed to due to the increase in people looking to get out of the city.

New Paltz is a town where many of the things that makes the Hudson Valley great all come together. Small town shops and local businesses thrive along Main Street with nature calling just a few minutes away. The 22,000-acre Minnewaska State Park Preserve and the 8,000-acre Mohonk Preserve along with the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail provide a nature escape at a time when many indoor activities are limited.

While added interest is good for small businesses it can lead to added traffic and other headaches. Those just starting out looking to buy a home run the risk of getting priced out by buyers who often will offer more than the asking price. But the important thing will be to find a balance that doesn't change the character of the town due to outside influence.

So keep swiping right for New Paltz and if you're new to the area just be nice and don't drive like a jerk.