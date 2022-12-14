Grabbing a few gift cards to use as holiday gifts? Great idea! For the most part, people love to get them, but when they go to use them, that is where the gift cards can leave a bad taste in someone's mouth (hypothetically).

New York State has been at the forefront of making sure that gift cards, their use and their purchase, are as transparent as possible. Recently, New York State and the Office of Consumer Affairs made a few changes to what can happen with that gift card.

What did New York State change in regard to purchasing gift cards?

Kohl's Department Stores Receives Unsolicited Bid From Hedge Fund Starboard Value LP Getty Images/Justin Sulllivan loading...

The bill that Governor Hochul signed requires that the newly purchased gift cards be valid for at least 9 years from the date of purchase. In the past, there had been retailers that tried to establish shorter expiration dates. While the change is good for the consumer, it is in your best interest to use your gift card as soon as reasonably able.

Get our free mobile app

What is the other big change about the gift card fees?

Retailers Estimate Record Sales Of Gift Cards Over Holiday Season Getty Images/ Justin Sullivan loading...

The new legislation makes it so the companies cannot charge you fees to use the card or fees such as inactivity fees. The exception to this is an activation fee like there is on a pre-paid Mastercard, Visa or American Express gift card.

You can still be charged those fees when you purchase those particular items, but not other gift cards. To be clear the term gift card and gift certificate can be used here interchangeably.

When does this all go into effect? These new improved, New York State gift card rules?

Gift Cards alexsl

Thinkstock loading...

The changes go into effect on December 10, 2022. If you have an issue with any gift card, you should first start with the business that it was purchased at, and ask them for assistance. Remember, treat that gift card as if it was cash, and use it as soon as you can.

Looking for some more unique gift ideas? Here are some awesome hostess gift suggestions When you get invited to parties over the holiday season it is always a good idea to bring what is called a hostess gift. Basically, this is a simple item that guests bring to dinner parties and such to say thank you to their host. If you are stuck for some ideas of what to bring take a look at these items and see if one would fit your need for a gift.

Do These Christmas Gifts Say If you are stuck giving a gift to a certain loved one this year....think Upstate New York. Here is an eclectic list of 19 items, all reasonably priced, and all on Amazon right now. They reflect our region's history in a most unique way, from a wine bottle paying tribute to native daughter Lucille Ball, to a half gallon of real, gooey scrumptious Upstate Maple syrup, to a cookbook from a favorite Catskills diner, and to a 1,000 piece puzzle featuring dozens of favorite area craft beers. Order now!