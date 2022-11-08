New York State Resident Killed In Ukraine

A New York State resident was killed in Ukraine.

On Monday, the United States State Department confirmed another American was killed in action fighting in Ukraine.

New York State Resident Killed Fighting In Ukraine

The State Department did not release the American's name. However, the International Legion of the Defense of Ukraine confirmed Timonty Griffin of New York State was "killed in action" fighting with Ukrainians on the eastern front.

“Timothy’s memory will live on in his unit, in the Legion and the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the International Legion said, according to NBC.

The International Legion of the Defense of Ukraine is made up of foreigners fighting Russian forces In Ukraine.

The International Legion of the Defense of Ukraine called Griffen “our brother in arms" adding he recently had “taken part in the counteroffensive on the eastern front with his unit and was killed in action,” according to CNN.

Details Of Empire State Resident's Death In Ukraine Not Released

More details about Griffin's death were not released due to privacy concerns, officials say.

“We are in contact with the family and the International Legion and the Armed Forces of Ukraine are handling the repatriation process, in coordination with the family, following their wishes and instructions,” the International Legion told NBC.

It's unclear, as of this writing, where in New York State Griffin is from.

He's at least the sixth American to be killed in Ukraine since the war began.

