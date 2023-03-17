New York State Remembers Grim COVID Milestone
New York State just passed a grim COVID milestone.
Tuesday, March 14 marked threes years since New York State recorded its first COVID-19 death.
First COVID Death In New York State Honored
Gov. Kathy Hochul took to Twitter to remember all those lose from COVID.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
New York City Woman Was the First COVID Death In New York
The first COVID death in New York State was an 82-year-old woman in New York City.
"COVID-19 devastated our city, our families, and our lives," New York City Mayor Eric Adams stated. "Today, as we mark three years since we recorded the loss of the first New Yorker to the pandemic, we pause to recognize the pain the past three years have brought, as well as remember the 45,000 lives lost since March 2020 in our city.
Read More: ‘Superwoman’ Takes ‘Legendary’ Ride To Protect Hudson Valley, Upstate New York
As of Thursday, 78,952 have died from COVID in New York State, according to the CDC.