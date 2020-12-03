COVID Hospitalizations Increase Dramatically in Hudson Valley

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Hudson Valley has increased dramatically over the past month.

On Wednesday, for the first time ever, the United States reported over 100-thousand coronavirus hospitalizations, the COVID Tracking Project reported.

Also on Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported 3,924 New Yorkers are in the hospital with the virus. 1,151 Empire State residents were hospitalized with the virus one month ago, an increase of 241 percent. On August 29, 429 Empire State residents were in the hospital with coronavirus, according to Cuomo.

Cuomo provided a graphic that showed the increase of COVID hospitalizations across New York. Over the past three weeks, the Mid-Hudson Valley has seen an increase of 148.78 percent.

"As we continue to move through the holiday season, the good news is that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, but unfortunately it is still a ways away and we are now faced with a set of challenges to overcome before we get there. Not only is the number of COVID-19 cases rising virtually everywhere, but they are stemming from a new source, with nearly 70 percent of cases being traced back to households and private gatherings," Governor Cuomo said.

As of Dec. 1, the last day reported on New York's COVID-19 Dashboard, 545 people are hospitalized with the virus in the Mid-Hudson Region. 120 Hudson Valley residents were hospitalized with the virus one month ago, an increase of 354 percent.