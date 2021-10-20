New York State Releases Secret COVID Information

Top New York officials released a new COVID data page that includes information previously not released to the public.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the launch of a new centralized website for New York State COVID-19 data. In addition, more COVID-19 data is now being made available on Health Data NY.

This website includes new data as well as a reorganization of previously released data to make it easier for the public to access, read and understand, officials say.

"Providing new data about COVID-19 to the public and making existing data easier to access and understand is yet another step we are taking towards more transparency," Governor Hochul said. "We will continue to do everything we can to share the latest information with New Yorkers, especially during this unprecedented pandemic."

The new website marks the creation of a single landing page for COVID-19 dashboards that is easy to access, rather than having to navigate different dashboards on different platforms.

The new data homepage links to 16 key data pages organized into five major categories. In addition, the Department of Health retooled several dashboards that were created early in the pandemic to provide information in a manner that is easier to understand and more relevant to current needs.

"In order to fight COVID-19, New Yorkers need to know exactly where we are with our numbers," Governor Hochul said. "Today, we launched a new COVID-19 data hub website to expand public access and centralize information so New Yorkers are as informed as they can be. While we've made great progress, we must keep following precautions to keep ourselves and our communities safe. Wear a mask, wash your hands and get your vaccine if you haven't already."

Summary of update:

The map of cumulative cases has been replaced with two new options - Cases per 100k, 7-day avg and Test % Positive, 7-day avg. This scales the information appropriately and makes it easier to compare counties. The county cumulative tested number has been moved and can now be found when clicking a specific county for more details. Other information has been reorganized to put recent data before cumulative data, and labels have been changed slightly for clarity.

The "table view" information is now available on the map and the "Positive tests over time, by region and county" page. While the county's cumulative positivity rate has been removed, it can still be obtained by calculating the cumulative positive / cumulative tested, which is available in the map view.

The "daily trends" graph is now available in the "Positive tests over time, by region and county" dashboard. In addition, the "Percentage Positive Results by County" Dashboard and "Percentage Positive Results by Region" Dashboard have been combined into one dashboard showing this information at both the regional and county level. The fatalities previously linked via the button on the bottom right of the COVID-19 Dashboard are now listed on their own page.

On the Fatalities page, the same data that was previously available is now spread out on the page for improved readability. In addition, the nursing home and adult care facility fatality PDFs have now been consolidated under the long-term care fatalities section.

In addition to the dashboards, additional datasets are now available on Health Data NY, a public database that allows users to access health information in multiple downloadable formats such as Excel. Health Data NY now includes additional self-reported data from the COVID-19 School Report Card, nursing home and adult care facility fatality data, and hospital admissions by gender and zip code, as well as hospital capacity and staff vaccination numbers.

