Panic In Upstate New York After Children Vanish In Woods

Two children disappeared in the woods in Upstate New York, triggering a massive, frantic search by forest rangers.

The New York State DEC announced they found two missing children.

DEC Forest Rangers Called In After Children Vanish In Woods

New York State Police reached out to the DEC on Friday around 4 p.m. after two children ran into the woods off River Road in the Town of North Elba, Essex County.

Rangers Martin and Quinn were dispatched and immediately began tracking the missing 12- and 15-year-olds.

Using a linear search pattern, the rangers followed the trail the children left behind as they made their way deeper into the woods.

Found Safe

The children were found safe about two hours after forest rangers joined the search.

Neither was injured. They were safely reunited with their families after being escorted out of the woods.

A Reminder in the Adirondacks

While this search had a positive outcome, it doesn’t take long for kids or adults to get lost once they wander off marked trails. Forest Rangers are reminding families that the Adirondacks can quickly become disorienting, even for those familiar with the area.

