New York State Man Arrested For Driving With 99 License Suspensions

How does one rack up this many license suspensions? A seemingly routine traffic stop has turned into much bigger trouble for one New York state man, according to NBC. Now, officials say he has been charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.. Looks like his license had been previously suspended. And this wasn't the first time either by a long shot.

Police pulled over the 55-year-old Brentwood, NY man late Tuesday morning after he failed to signal a turn. Upon further investigation, authorities found that the man had 99 suspensions on hs license. Quite impressive. Now you may be asking yourself how does one have their license taken away that many times? A police spokeswoman says suspensions happen after the driver fails to pay fines or appear in court to answer charges. So an unpaid summon would lead to another suspension. Just one more, and he'll have reached triple digit suspensions.

It happens more than you may think. Police say a 22-year-old man from New York City, with one license revocation and 80 suspensions (58 of which were for failing to appear in court), lead them on a wild chase in late 2020. That many suspensions and he's only 22? Wow. And how about this Pennsylvania man? Due to multiple violations, his license has been suspended for the next 55 years. He won't be driving until the year 2076, if he's even still alive at that point?

And of course, we couldn't pass up the opportunity to tell you about this nice little story. In 2013, a Bay Shore man with 50 suspensions was arrested. No big deal, right? Recognize the shirt he's wearing? Yes, that t-shirt he's wearing is from our very own sister station, WRRV, which is right down the hall. A man all the way from Long Island man sporting some local colors for all to see. We are all very proud.