New York State Man Allegedly Over Twice Legal Limit On Thruway

Police in New York state say they observed a vehicle stopped on the Thruway, blocking traffic. Officials say the vehicle was stopped in the right lane, which posed a huge hazard for other motorists. Police say a man driving the vehicle was way over the state's legal limit at the time. Now, authorities say the man is facing charges of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated.

New York State Police say that drunk drivers cause more than 17,000 deaths annually. According to their numbers, that equates to 310 funerals each week or one death every 30 minutes.

New York State Man Busted For Alleged DWI On Thruway

New York State Police said in a press release that a vehicle was stopped in the right lane, blocking traffic, and causing a hazard to other drivers on the Thruway late Saturday night. Upon checking on the driver of the vehicle, police say the 40-year-old man was found to be intoxicated.

He was taken into custody, transported, and processed where his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.19%. which is nearly two and a half times the legal limit.

According to DWI Team, an Aggravated DWI, as opposed to a "regular" DWI, essentially means that a driver was operating a vehicle while they had a BAC of at least 0.18%.

Police Say NY State Woman Had BAC Over 3 Times Legal Limit

New York State Police said in a press release that troopers were dispatched to a one-car property damage accident on the I-190 north in the town of Grand Island. Officials say the driver had struck a guardrail that day in March.

State police say the 46-year-old suspect was placed under arrest after failing standardized field sobriety tests and was transported for processing.

State police say the woman recorded a .28% BAC, which is three and a half times the state's legal limit. Needless to say, she'll more than likely be away from the wheel for some time.

According to the numbers at the University of Notre Dame's McDonald Center, a BAC of .28% can lead to alcohol poisoning and loss of consciousness.