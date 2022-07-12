New York State Is Home To Nearly 20 ‘Ghost Towns’
It's possible many never heard of these 17 New York "ghost towns."
What Is a Ghost Town?
A ghost town is a deserted town with few or no remaining inhabitants, according to the dictionary.
Wikipedia describes a ghost town as:
An abandoned village, town, or city, usually one that contains substantial visible remaining buildings and infrastructure such as roads. A town often becomes a ghost town because the economic activity that supported it has failed or ended for any reason.
Tahawus, New York Is One of New York State's Biggest Ghost Town
Tahawus, New York actually has the distinction of becoming a ghost town twice. Ironworkers began working in the area in 1826 but were forced to close around 1857 due to impurities of titanium dioxide that was found in the iron.
A new mine opened up in 1940 with workers looking to find titanium dioxide. Over 40 million tons of titanium were removed from the mines until the facility closed for good in 1989.
Tahawus Found in New York's Adirondack Region
Tahawus is a village located in the town of Newcomb in the Adirondack region. Route 25 is the only way into or out of Tahawus. Tahawus, New York is one of the biggest ghost towns in New York State, according to Travel Maven.
How Many Ghost Towns Are In New York
Hudson Valley Post researched ghost towns in New York and it appears there are around 17 ghost towns in the Empire State, according to United States Ghost Towns, Money Inc and Only In Your State
- Conklingville, NY
- Dicktown, NY
- Doanesburgh, NY
- Doodletown, NY
- Elko,NY
- Jayville, NY
- Johnstown, NY
- Love Canal, NY
- North Brother Islands, NY
- South Brother Islands, NY
- Pottersville, NY
- Onoville, NY
- Oswego, NY
- Red House, NY
- Trapps Mountain Hamlet, NY
- Little Ireland, NY
- Tahawus, NY
