Gun Owners In New York State Beware Of Massive Gun Safe Recall

Gun owners in New York should beware of a gun safe recall that may affect their ability to safely store weapons. More than 60,000 gun safes are being recalled due to the tragic death of a 12-year-old boy. The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall recently.

Fortress Safe Announces Recall of Biometric Gun Safes

Fortress Safe has issued a recall of its biometric gun safes due to a pre-teen dying. The issue is with the biometric lock,

The biometric lock on the gun safes can be opened by unauthorized users, posing a serious injury hazard and risk of death.

The parents of the boy recently filed a lawsuit alleging their son died from a firearm he got out of one of the biometric safes. In addition to the death, there are 39 incidents of the safe owners reporting that their safes have been accessed by unpaired fingerprints.

If you own one of the recalled safes, you should immediately stop using the biometric feature. After removing the battery, only use the key to access the safe and store firearms. The models affected by the recall include portable lock boxes, personal safes, pistol vaults, and gun cabinets. The safes are sold under the brand names Fortress, Cabela’s, Gettysburg, and Legend Range & Field.

Recall Model # / Description

11B20 - Fortress Portable Safe with Biometric Lock

44B10 - Fortress Personal Safe with Pop up door and Biometric Lock

44B10L - Legend Range & Field Personal Safe with Pop up door and Biometric Lock

44B20 - Fortress Medium Personal Safe with Biometric Lock

55B20 - Fortress Quick Access Safe with Biometric Lock

55B30 - Fortress Large Quick Access Safe with Biometric Lock

55B30G - Gettysburg Large Quick Access Safe with Biometric Lock

4BGGBP - Cabela’s 4 Gun Safe with Biometric Lock

55B30BP - Cabela’s Biometric Personal Safe

